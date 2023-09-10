Louis van Gaal doesn’t rule out possbility of replacing Hansi Flick at Germany

Germany’s horrid run of results across the World Cup in Qatar, UEFA Nations League matches, and international friendlies have been massive cause for concern and there are growing questions as to whether or not Hansi Flick has much time left as manager. With less than a year until Germany plays host to Euro 2024, things need to change for the better, and fast. As it stands, Die Mannschaft has only recorded four wins from their last 17 matches across all competitions; an abysmal run for the 2014 World Cup winners.

There have been a handful of names mentioned as far as who could potentially replace Flick at the helm for the German national team, but most recently, Louis van Gaal’s name has been spouted. The former Bayern Munich and Dutch national team manager is currently out of a job, but didn’t want to completely shut the door on possibly making a return to work by virtue of the German national team manager.

“Normally I won’t coach at a club anymore, but a promising country still has a chance to convince me,” the 72-year old recently told Bild when Flick’s future was being discussed (via @iMiaSanMia). Opinions are split on how his tenure at Bayern from 2009-2011 is remembered, but he’s a manager that has a large degree of pedigree across the international game with his separate tenures as Oranje boss.

There can be no questioning his resiliency, though. In the buildup to the World Cup in Qatar, he had revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and had over 25 radiation treatments to get rid of the cancer, which took a massive toll on his health during the preparations for the tournament. He had initially kept information regarding his health from the Dutch squad, but they found out at the same time as everyone else when he spoke about his health on a live television appearance shortly before the World Cup kicked off.

“On September 19th, I have to go back again and then everything will be decided — and then a miracle could take place that I am able to go the toilet by myself again,” he had said on his health, via the Daily Mail. The status of that upcoming checkup could determine whether or not he’s physically able to manage again, but with what he’s said to Bild, he’d be willing if the call was made from the DFB and he was able to assume the role with his health.

