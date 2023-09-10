Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich willing to be flexible with positions for Germany

When word leaked that Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich was going to play as an inverted right-back with Germany during this international break, some immediately wondered how the 28-year-old would handle his position being changed.

For Kimmich, the national team comes first.

“At the beginning he had decided that I would actually play as a No. 6. At the World Cup I played a game at right-back. Of course, you always expect that the coach will need you in a different position. At the end of the day, we have to trust the coach to make the right decisions, and to know what’s right and good for the team,” Kimmich told Bild TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kimmich played a solid game at right-back in Germany’s 4-1 loss to Japan (he was the least of Germany’s problems on the backline), but it could be argued that the requirements of the position were too taxing on Kimmich and also created an imbalance in the team’s ability to quickly transition defensively.

Regardless, Germany will face off with France on Tuesday and it remains to be seen how the versatile Kimmich will be used in that match — against a much tougher opponent than Japan.

Looking for more Germany analysis? The Japan game may spell the end for Hansi Flick, but how much blame do the players deserve? We talk about that and so much more in our latest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

