Germany’s Hansi Flick to persevere after 4-1 loss to Japan

It’s all gone from bad to worse for the German national team. The disgruntled and puzzled expressions on the player’s faces after falling 4-1 to Japan in an international friendly in Wolfsburg pretty much sums up what the last 20 or so matches under Hansi Flick have felt like. Die Mannschaft has now only won 4 of their last 17 matches across all competitions between friendlies, World Cup 2022 qualifying, the World Cup in Qatar, and UEFA Nations League matches.

There were some signs of hope when Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané made it 1-1 in the 19th minute after Germany had conceded the opener in the 11th minute to Junya Ito, but that hope was fleeting at best. A dismal match of football from Germany, especially in the second half of play, unfolded at the Volkswagen Arena and serious questions are being asked of Hansi Flick’s future.

After the defeat to Japan, Flick said that he still has confidence in the project, despite the embarrassing result on Saturday.

“Even though it’s hard to understand, we’re preparing well,” Flick told Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “There’s nothing to explain about it. We’ll continue to do so. We’re confident in what we’re doing. That’s why for me things continue this way.”

Just how long he continues is the question of the day.

Amid speculation about his job, Flick did lead today’s training:

Hansi Flick leading today's training session in Wolfsburg pic.twitter.com/tI2tJQi8Rv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 10, 2023

