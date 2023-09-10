Bavarian Podcast Works S6E9: Germany crushed by Japan, Hansi Flick needs to go + How much blame do the players deserve?

Yes we may be a Bayern Munich podcast, but a debacle of this magnitude deserves some special consideration. Germany were just crushed 4-1 by Japan, and Hansi Flick is a dead man walking. There is no way he can continue after a result like this, but is it all his fault? This generation of German talent has failed to demonstrate anything resembling the quality, poise, and ruthlessness of previous national team setups. So who do you blame, the coach or the players?

In this episode, INNN and Cyler discuss the following:

Hansi Flick needs to go now — there is no way he can survive.

The mentality problem at Germany, and how they seem checked out.

How everything went wrong tactically for Hansi Flick versus Japan.

Why have all the experiments gone wrong? Where did Flick fall short?

How would a new coach — Nagelsmann, Glasner, Tuchel, etc. — fix this team, if it can be fixed?

How much blame should go to the players versus the coach?

Where are the top quality players in this German NT setup? Where are the players who would cut it at Bayern Munich — especially in defense?

The Borussia Dortmund connection — Sule, Schlotterbeck, Can, Brandt, etc. — and how it drags the team down.

Is Ilkay Gundogan the right man for Germany?

Comparing this team composition to the 2014 team and how it comes up short.

What’s wrong with the youth setup at Germany and should there be a complete overhaul?

Final word — who’s at fault, the players or the coach? And should Flick go?

