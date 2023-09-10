 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Should former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick be sacked as manager of Germany?

“Hello darkness, my old friend...”

By CSmith1919
Germany v Japan - International Friendly Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Hansi Flick will be remembered for a few things.

His role in helping Germany win the 2014 World Cup as an assistant coach was terrific, but his stint as Bayern Munich’s manager — where he saw the club win a sextuple — will go down as one of the great feats in German coaching history.

However, Flick’s dream job of being the head honcho for the German national team has been horrific of late. After a scorching start to his tenure, Flick’s hold on the squad has completely dropped off.

The team’s talent, mentality, and will have all been lacking since the fall of 2022. A disappointing World Cup run, followed by a few horrible international sessions has now firmly placed Flick on the hot seat.

Things are so tense that there is already some speculation that Flick could not survive the weekend as coach.

So...the question is: Should Hansi Flick be sacked as Germany’s head coach?

Vote in the poll below and tell us in the comments.

Should Hansi Flick be sacked as Germany’s head coach?

