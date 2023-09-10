 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
After heavy defeat to Japan, Lothar Matthäus issues warning over Germany coach Hansi Flick’s future

Germany v Japan - International Friendly Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich and Germany star Lothar Matthäus may have lost some of his contacts with the Bavarian club, but he is still out to show that he is in the know when it comes to the DFB.

And in the wake of a heavy 4-1 Germany defeat to Japan, Matthäus is sounding an ominous alarm for the future of men’s national team head coach Hansi Flick.

“I know what has been going on at the DFB in the past few months; not many people were behind Hansi Flick anymore. Rudi Völler, yes, but I doubt Flick can still be kept,” said the World Cup winner for RTL, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

It is a strange time for German football. The knives have been out for Flick since their group stage exit at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. And in this latest round of friendlies, new call-ups (Brighton’s Pascal Groß in place of Bayern’s Leon Goretzka) and new tactics (Joshua Kimmich as an inverting fullback) abound.

Yet with the clock ticking down to next summer’s home-turf EUROs, Germany look a mess. And Flick’s position is more uncertain than ever.

