Joshua Kimmich says Germany players need to be held accountable

As Germany dropped an embarrassing 4-1 decision to visiting Japan, there should have been a call for many people to look in the mirror.

Coaches and players alike need to re-assess why things are going the way they are — and how they, together, can change that momentum.

For Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, things needs to start with better performances from the players on the field.

“I think it was a deserved defeat, even in terms of scoreline. Japan even had chances to score more. We clearly didn’t do enough. We’re not able to get our quality onto the pitch. There’s a lack of self-confidence,” Kimmich told RTL (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We always only say that we have a lot of quality, but we see that far too rarely. So we have to question ourselves and our quality. We players are on the pitch, I hold ourselves as players accountable.”

Kimmich might feel that way, but the DFB could be looking closely at manager Hansi Flick. The constant tinkering with the roster and tactics, combined with the uninspiring play on the pitch from the squad, is causing many to question whether or not Flick is still the right man for the job.

