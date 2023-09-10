 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Hansi Flick has to go, but where did it all go wrong for him? Why did Germany hit rock bottom and how much blame do the players deserve? We talk about all that and more on our latest podcast! Give it a listen!

Filed under:

Vote! Germany 1-4 Japan: player ratings

Set aside the emotions on this one, if you can...

By zippy86
/ new
Germany - Japan Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

Well that went about as dismally as could be imagined.

Japan overpowered Germany, despite not having the run of possession, and capped it off with a royal smash and grab to turn the final score into a lopsided 4-1.

If the sun has not yet set on the Hansi Flick era, it is hard to see how it is not about to. At least Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané is in electric form, but it was not enough. Not nearly.

Here’s how the German media rated the match:

Vote! (view results)

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

  • You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.
  • It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!
  • If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

Looking for more Germany analysis? The Japan game may spell the end for Hansi Flick, but how much blame do the players deserve? We talk about that and so much more in our latest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Germany’s September 2023 International Break: All Updates

View all 36 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works