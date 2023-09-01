Live thread (Updates): Bayern Munich’s transfer deadline day madness continues as Trevoh Chalobah deal falls through, too

Bayern Munich could have done with a more boring transfer deadline day.

This year, the close of the German transfer window — six hours before that of the English Premier League’s — has brought all the drama. From Bayern’s late pursuit of a defensive midfielder to their even later pursuit of a new defender, we have you covered here and will bring updates as they come.

Importantly, while the window is closed, there might still be some wiggle room for the Bavarians to maneuver. Stay atop the breaking news right here!

Update (1:55 PM EDT)

Liverpool FC have already registered Ryan Gravenberch, per Sport1’s Kerry Hau. The transfer “will definitely go through.”

Update (1:50 PM EDT)

Loans round-up. Bayern is ending the window with one or two fewer outfield players than anticipated, but they have also loaned out much of their campus ranks to gain experience elsewhere.

Going official today: attacking midfielders Paul Wanner to Elversberg (2. Bundesliga) and Arijon Ibrahimović to Frosinone (Serie A).

Update (1:40 PM EDT)

It is now center-back depth watch for Bayern. The current fourth CB behind Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and Kim Min-jae is campus talent Tarek Buchmann, 18. However, Buchmann has gone down with an injury in the first half of an intra-squad scrimmage:

If Bayern is lucky it will not be for very long. There is now a golden opportunity for Buchmann to assert himself in the first team this Hinrunde.

Update (1:30 PM EDT)

Catching up on some older news: Sport1’s Kerry Hau reported that multiple clubs made eleventh hour inquiries into Bayern forward Mathys Tel’s availability on loan. But the youngster will stay in Munich:

No last-minute rentals from Mathys Tel! Several clubs have asked, but he remains 100 percent with Bayern. @SPORT1

Update (12:50 PM EDT)

The Athletic’s Raphael Honigstein puts it succinctly:

Update (12:45 PM EDT)

Details emerging on Bayern’s various collapsing deals, which now appears to include Chelsea FC defender Trevoh Chalobah.

From Sky Sports journalist James Lewer:

OFFICIAL: Joao Palhinha is staying at Fulham. Deal to Bayern is OFF ❌ #FFC ⚫️⚪️ Fulham battled hard to keep the player, as he’s someone they “value highly”. That’s despite “a big bid from Bayern”. No replacement for the Portuguese could be done in time. #FFC The offer from Bayern if accepted would’ve been a club record sale. #FFC

From Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau, via @iMiaSanMia:

Chelsea were willing to let Trevoh Chalobah join Bayern on loan without an option to buy. Bayern were informed this afternoon. Chalobah was determined to move to Munich. However, Bayern favoured a move for Armel Bella-Kotchap instead, only to fail to get the green light in time and lose out on both players [@kerry_hau]

Brutal.

One deal that hasn’t collapsed is the outgoing transfer of Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool. Despite speculation that the deal depended in some measure on Bayern’s securing of Palhinha, the Reds are still set to land the Dutchman, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano:

Romano added: “The feeling on all parties is very clear. Ryan will play for Liverpool.”

Bayern’s deal for Fulham midfielder João Palhinha collapsed after the player arrived in Munich, passed all his medicals, and even took team photos with a Bayern jersey. Fulham has failed to find a replacement by the deadline in Germany...is this, finally, the end of the tale?

Benjamin Pavard’s departure to Inter Milan has so far not come with replacement.

Bayern pursued Chelsea FC defender Trevoh Chalobah for a reunion with manager Thomas Tuchel, but the sticking point — Bayern wanted a loan while Chelsea wanted a big permanent sale — proved to be an obstacle.

And so Bayern shifted gears to Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap. Except later Chelsea did agree to a loan, only to be spurned by the Bavarians, who had moved on:

Except Bayern didn’t get Bella-Kotchap over the line before the deadline either.

So, no Chalobah, no Bella-Kotchap?

Somehow, Bayern’s interest in João Cancelo returned.

The Manchester City fullback spent the Rückrunde on loan with the Bavarians last season but was allowed to return to his club in the summer. Apparently, Bayern did an about-face on the final day of the window and began inquiring again, but Cancelo, at this point, had been in talks with FC Barcelona and chose the Catalans instead.

