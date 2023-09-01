Breaking: Armel Bella-Kotchap has agreed personal terms with FC Bayern, per reports

A flurry of news surrounding both Armel Bella-Kotchap and Trevoh Chalobah to Bayern Munich has been floating around in the last hour.

Despite Nottingham Forest’s late £25 million (€29 million) bid for Chalobah on a permanent transfer, the tendency was towards agreeing a Chalobah moving to Bayern Munich.

A surprising new twist in the story comes out from Sport1’s Kerry Hau and Patrick Berger. It appears that Bella-Kotchap has now agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich for a transfer, and are now awaiting an agreement with Southampton FC, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

Pervious reports from Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke of Tz revealed that Southampton are open to the move and are demanding a loan fee of €3.5 million for the German international.

The ever-reliable Florian Plettenberg further confirms the news: Bella Kotchap is ready to join Bayern Munich ‘immediately’.

It could be the perfect move for both player and club as the ex-Bochum player could gain important experience with his international team-mates before the upcoming Euros and Bayern find their solution to the the right-back situation, without having to spend a crazy fee.

The transfer window closes shortly in Germany, yet there is still utter chaos surrounding the club’s pursuit of a Pavard replacement. Both Chalobah and Kotchap are in agreement with Bayern, but it remains to be seen which club sanctions their player’s move first.

