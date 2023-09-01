 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich “confident” of signing Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea

Deadline Day is WILD

There’s a plethora of news happening on deadline day of the transfer window. In terms of deals that Bayern Munich have gotten over the line, they just brought in João Palhinha from Fulham. The Bavarians still want another defender after Benjamin Pavard’s transfer to Inter Milan. Enter Trevoh Chalobah.

According to a report from Football London’s Bobby Vincent (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the Rekordmeister are “confident” that they will get their man. The player himself is also keen on a move to Munich. It should be noted that most news reports state that the deal is a loan move.

Bayern also looked at Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord but it looks like they have moved on quickly from the Dutchman. Bayern would not be in this position if they had not loaned out Josip Stanišić to Bayer Leverkusen; Konrad Laimer is another option for RB in an emergency.

There is also this chatter about Bayern hijacking FC Barcelona’s João Cancelo quest...

