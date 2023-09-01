Gladbach vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, injuries, and more!

Amidst the chaos and furor of an absurdly active transfer deadline day, Bayern Munich gear up to face the one team in the Bundesliga that strikes fear into the hearts of any man, woman, or child who prefers their favorite football players wearing lederhosen.

Yes, Borussia Monchengladbach are hosting Bayern this week, and before you write the team off — eh who am I kidding, they’re gonna win again, aren’t they? But what if Thomas Tuchel actually has something clever up his sleeve. Let’s take a moment to consider it.

Team news

Jamal Musiala and Manuel Neuer continue their comebacks from injury, but neither are fit to start just yet. Matthijs de Ligt and Thomas Müller are almost fully fit again according to Tuchel and therefore candidates to start. As for the rest of the team — there are currently no new injuries to report, though Benjamin Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch are no longer available for selection following their moves to Inter Milan and Liverpool FC respectively.

So what kind of start XI should we expect? Well Harry Kane will naturally start up top, with Leroy Sane possibly in the No. 10 position behind him. Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman would round out the attack in this scenario, while Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka man the midfield. This is nothing new to fans — it’s pretty much the same lineup we saw versus Augsburg last week.

The defense is interesting because while Alphonso Davies and Noussair Mazraoui are locked-in at the fullback spots, it’s a question of which of the three center-backs will start in the middle. Dayot Upamecano seems safe at the moment, so it’s between Kim Min-jae and De Ligt. Kim had calf issues during training on Thursday per Tuchel, so maybe the Dutchman may get his first start of the season instead. Meanwhile, Sven Ulreich is set to start in goal.

Here’s what a lineup could look like:

Interested in a more in-depth preview of the game? Then why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!