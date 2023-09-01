Surprise! Bayern Munich make deadline day enquiry for João Cancelo, despite FC Barcelona agreement

EVERYTHING is happening at Bayern Munich today. As one João lands in Munich for his medical, another might apparently be on his way back. According to both Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke of Tz as well as sources in Spain, the Bavarians have enquired about a possible move for Manchester City fullback João Cancelo, despite a deal already being agreed with FC Barcelona.

We can confirm: #FCBayern has been asking about João #Cancelo in the last few hours. @mano_bonke

This move seems like a long shot at this stage of the window, but given that Barca were given a cut-price deal by City and Cancelo’s existing connections to Germany, it doesn’t seem impossible. The Catalans’ shaky finances compared to Bayern mean that outbidding them wouldn’t be an issue — especially with the proceeds from Ryan Gravenberch’s impending move to Liverpool FC to make up for the shortfall.

In short, there has literally never been a more eventful deadline day at this club before, and it’s the kind of drama that actually makes you feel good inside as a fan. When you club goes out and spends money after a bad campaign, it makes you optimistic about the upcoming season. Cancelo would be a great addition, given that Bayern sold Benjamin Pavard and no longer have a right-back backup option. However, would he even agree to come to Munich and be a substitute?

The good thing is, we’ll know in a few hours.

