Thomas Tuchel explains why Ryan Gravenberch had to leave Bayern Munich for Liverpool

In 2022, Bayern Munich was lauded for signing Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to a deal that only set the club back €18.5 million.

Pundits everywhere detailed what a steal Bayern Munich had just gotten and how the Dutch gem was the next big thing for the club’s midfield.

The situation, however, did not exactly play out like many had hoped.

Unable to fine-tune the parts of his game that needed improvement, Gravenberch could not get steady playing time, became frustrated, complained to the media multiple times, and finally maneuvered a way off Bayern Munich’s roster...after just one season.

There were also subtle implications that Gravenberch was sold a plan during his transfer that did not come to fruition, which also complicated matters.

Clearly, the 21-year-old needed a change and is now headed to Liverpool. Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel why things played out like they did.

“He’s a box-to-box midfielder for me, an attacking player. The main problem for him is that we don’t really play with a No. 8 in our 4-2-3-1 system. And we’re spoilt for choice up front, with really experienced players. Ryan is a very nice, hard-working, committed player,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He wasn’t happy with his situation. He sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at No. 8 in a 4-3-3. He’s wanted to go for a while. An offer came in and we discussed it. It’s not done yet, but the outcome is clear.”

Gravenberch will now attempt to break into Liverpool FC’s lineup, but does serve as an example of why it is sometimes necessary for players, clubs, and fans to keep expectations in check when it comes to young players on the transfer market.

