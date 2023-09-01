 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich youngsters Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimović are set for loans

The duo is off to (hopefully) develop elsewhere.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v AS Monaco - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Without much hope of playing time on a roster jammed packed with established players Bayern Munich youngsters Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimović are on the move.

Wanner is off to 2. Bundesliga side SV Elversberg for a loan per Tz journalists Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Paul Wanner will join 2. Bundesliga side SV Elversberg on loan, where he will play as a playmaker in the #10 position. New sporting director Christoph Freund gave Wanner a good feeling about this move.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau is also reporting that SV Elversberg will not have an option to buy Wanner.

After the news leaked, Bayern Munich made it official:

SV Elversberg also made its announcement:

Meanwhile, Ibrahimović will play in Serie A for Frosinone Calcio per Italian journalists Luca Bendoni and Gianluca Di Marzio (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Arijon Ibrahimović has landed in Rome ahead of his loan move to Serie A side Frosinone Calcio.

Frosinone Calcio made its formal announcement as well:

Each player should get the chance to compete for playing time and Bayern Munich will be watching closely for how the loans play out. With both kids considered to be true prospects, the Bavarians will not want to risk setting the players back in their respective development.

