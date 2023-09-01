Bayern Munich youngsters Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimović are set for loans

Without much hope of playing time on a roster jammed packed with established players Bayern Munich youngsters Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimović are on the move.

Wanner is off to 2. Bundesliga side SV Elversberg for a loan per Tz journalists Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Paul Wanner will join 2. Bundesliga side SV Elversberg on loan, where he will play as a playmaker in the #10 position. New sporting director Christoph Freund gave Wanner a good feeling about this move.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau is also reporting that SV Elversberg will not have an option to buy Wanner.

After the news leaked, Bayern Munich made it official:

ℹ️ Paul Wanner has joined SV Elversberg on a season-long loan.



All the best, Paul! — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) September 1, 2023

SV Elversberg also made its announcement:

Herzlich willkommen in Elversberg! Paul #Wanner wechselt auf Leihbasis für den Rest der Saison vom deutschen Rekordmeister @FCBayern zu uns an die Kaiserlinde! ⚫️⚪️



Wir freuen uns sehr, auf eine gute gemeinsame Zeit! #DeadlineDay #DieElv #UnsereElv pic.twitter.com/Rfu5JIg1tB — SV 07 ELVERSBERG (@SV07Elversberg) September 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Ibrahimović will play in Serie A for Frosinone Calcio per Italian journalists Luca Bendoni and Gianluca Di Marzio (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Arijon Ibrahimović has landed in Rome ahead of his loan move to Serie A side Frosinone Calcio.

Frosinone Calcio made its formal announcement as well:

Arijon Ibrahimovic è giallazzurro!



✍ Il centrocampista classe 2005 arriva a titolo temporaneo con diritto di opzione dal Bayern Monaco



➡️ https://t.co/Bv6zP3NUQ3 pic.twitter.com/PWJFRj5lT6 — Frosinone Calcio (@Frosinone1928) September 1, 2023

Each player should get the chance to compete for playing time and Bayern Munich will be watching closely for how the loans play out. With both kids considered to be true prospects, the Bavarians will not want to risk setting the players back in their respective development.

