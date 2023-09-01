 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich and Fulham agree a deal for João Palhinha, flight booked

Palhinha is on the plane!

By Dasher!
Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

The last few hours have been very quiet from Bayern Munich, especially in regards to the Palhinha transfer, but it seems that there has been a massive breakthrough.

As per reports from Sport1’s Kerry Hau and Patrick Berger, Fulham FC have agreed to a fee of £58 million (€68 million) including add-ons. Head coach Marco Silva has understood the situation and has given the green light for the transfer of João Palhina to Bayern. Final decision remains in Fulham’s hands, who are still working on an replacement for the Portuguese midfield superstar, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

The latest from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg is that Bayern Munich target Florian Plettenberg has now been granted permission from Fulham FC to fly to Munich, but still hasn’t received the heads up for his medical. Fabrizio Romano reports that the turning point were the latest round of talks overnight.

More confirmation keeps flooding in: Sportbild’s Tobi Altschäffl says that Fulham have a verbal agreement with Bayern for the transfer, with only the final details remaining to be clarified now. And, Abendzeitung’s Koch Maximilian reports that its a done deal: for a fee of €65 million.

Palhinha seems all set to join the Bavarian giants in a transfer very reminiscent to that of Javi Martinez in 2013. Our long sought after defensive presence in midfield is on his way to Munich on deadline day: it was never so certain. The fans can’t help but celebrate this transfer triumph.

