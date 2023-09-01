Update: João Palhinha transfer to Bayern Munich COLLAPSES despite completed medicals

Update (12:00 PM EDT): Joãver

It is now over. Germany’s transfer window has closed and Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Fulham’s João Palhina has fallen apart at the last second, as confirmed by Sport1 reporter Kerry Hau.

The Premier League club failed to find a replacement in time for Palhinha, and though there is six hours remaining before the window closes in England, that will not be necessary now.

Update (11:55 AM EDT): Mayhem

This is just wild. Bayern Munich’s deal for Fulham defensive midfielder João Palhina is racing down to the very wire. From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

The Palhinha deal is currently on the edge. Still waiting for Fulham to find a replacement ⏳ [@altobelli13]

What’s more, Palhinha has actually been in Munich, completing his medicals. The club is ready to go with the announcement. But as the minutes tick down to the close of the transfer window in Germany (12 PM EDT), Fulham is still looking for a replacement, and Bayern is still awaiting the full approval.

João Palhinha has completed the second part of his medical and is heading towards the club's office. A club cameraman is even holding the shirt. Everything's ready [ @kerry_hau @Sky_Torben] pic.twitter.com/4zCWh8AXMp — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 1, 2023

The last few hours have been very quiet from Bayern Munich, especially in regards to the Palhinha transfer, but it seems that there has been a massive breakthrough.

As per reports from Sport1’s Kerry Hau and Patrick Berger, Fulham FC have agreed to a fee of £58 million (€68 million) including add-ons. Head coach Marco Silva has understood the situation and has given the green light for the transfer of João Palhina to Bayern. Final decision remains in Fulham’s hands, who are still working on an replacement for the Portuguese midfield superstar, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

Bayern are closing in on a deal for João Palhinha. Clubs set to agree on a transfer fee of £58m (€68m) (£50m fixed +£8m add ons). Coach Marco Silva has given green light. It depends on Fulham board now. Just a matter of time [@berger_pj, @kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/j8802tpMfb — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 1, 2023

The latest from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg is that Bayern Munich target João Palhinha has now been granted permission from Fulham FC to fly to Munich, but still hasn’t received the heads up for his medical. Fabrizio Romano reports that the turning point were the latest round of talks overnight.

More confirmation keeps flooding in: Sportbild’s Tobi Altschäffl says that Fulham have a verbal agreement with Bayern for the transfer, with only the final details remaining to be clarified now. And, Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch reports that its a done deal: for a fee of €65 million.

Palhinha seems all set to join the Bavarian giants in a transfer very reminiscent to that of Javi Martinez in 2013. Our long sought-after defensive presence in midfield is on his way to Munich on deadline day: it was never so certain. The fans can’t help but celebrate this transfer triumph.

