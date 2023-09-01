Benjamin Pavard personally convinced Uli Hoeneß to let him leave Bayern Munich for Inter Milan

Benjmain Pavard finally completed his move to Inter Milan from Bayern Munich earlier this week after a prolonged transfer window saga. Heading into the final year of his contract at Bayern, Pavard faced a pivotal decision...and it was almost not to be.

Bayern board member Uli Hoeneß, who has been a part of Bayern’s ‘transfer committee’ this summer as the Bavarians operated without a sporting director, was not a fan of letting Pavard leave.

Hoeneß even hoped the French international and 2018 Men’s World Cup winner would sign a new deal at Bayern, and per a report from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschaffl, Pavard had to go to great lengths to personally convince Hoeneß to let him complete his move to Inter. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Benjamin Pavard had to convince Uli Hoeneß to let him leave the club. Hoeneß was still hoping that Pavard would stay and extend his contract, but the Frenchman personally drove to Uli’s house at Tegernsee and made it clear that a new contract was not an option for him and that he was determined to leave.

Hoeneß has had some convincing power when it comes to Bayern players linked with moves away in the past. Most famously, a dinner at his home with Franck Ribéry and his wife convinced the former Bayern winger not to make a move to Real Madrid. Ribéry went on to become a legend at Bayern.

Pavard, however, had his mind made up. The Frenchman joins Josip Stanišić, who was loaned out to Bayer Leverkusen, and as late departures from the Bayern defense this summer.

