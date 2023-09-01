Report: Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting might be sold

A report out of left field: Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting might be a late departure as the transfer window draws to a close.

From Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is a candidate for sale. The Cameroonian has been relegated to third choice striker behind Harry Kane and Mathys Tel. Saudi Arabia could be a destination for Choupo-Moting [@cfbayern, @altobelli13]

If true, it is a hard fall down the pecking order for Choupo-Moting, whose emergence last season helped salvage a flagging Bayern attack. Choupo-Moting’s 10 Bundesliga goals — 17 across all competitions — played a huge part in keeping the Bavarians in the hunt for all three titles under former manager Julian Nagelsmann.

However, Bayern’s acquisition of Tottenham superstar Harry Kane was always going to make it harder for the Cameroonian international to get back into the lineup. Equally notable is the apparent ascension of Mathys Tel, who has been brought on as a substitute in the early part of this season by current manager Thomas Tuchel.

If this is it for Choupo-Moting at Bayern, he finished on a high, and will always be remembered for answering the call so resolutely when the team needed him most.

