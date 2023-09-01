Report: Bayern Munich STILL in talks with Chelsea for defender Trevoh Chalobah?

Amid earlier reports that Bayern Munich has turned their focus at center-back to Southampton defender and Germany international Armel Bella-Kotchap comes news that the Bavarians are still talking to — and being rebuffed by — Chelsea FC for Trevoh Chalobah.

The 24-year-old Englishman shared time at Stamford Bridge with current Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel, and it appears that Bayern is not ready to give up on the reunion project just yet.

Per Daily Telegraph football news correspondent Matthew Law, via @iMiaSanMia:

Chelsea and Bayern are still talking over Trevoh Chalobah. Neither position has changed yet with Chelsea wanting a sale and Bayern a loan [@Matt_Law_DT]

As confirmed by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano:

Chelsea have rejected new approach from Bayern for Trevoh Chalobah as it was again on loan deal. ⛔️ #CFC Conversations continue in order to find a way, nothing sealed or agreed at this stage.

The sticking point appears to be that Bayern’s impending heavy investment in midfield — a €65m offer reportedly on the table for Fulham’s João Palhinha — is leaving no room to spare for a heavy investment at center-back.

It is an interesting prioritization by the Bavarians, who have clearly placed Tuchel’s preference for a defensive profile in central midfield over their need to replace departing right-back/center-back Benjamin Pavard.

How much does Chelsea want? According to Sport Bild, €40-50m. As captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Chelsea want €40-50m for Trevoh Chalobah. Bayern are unwilling to pay that, especially with the money they’re set to spend on Palhinha. Bayern only want a loan. Deal unlikely at the moment, but talks continue towards the final hours of the window [@altobelli13, @cfbayern]

If this deal falls through, Bayern will have to act fast to replace Pavard at all.

Looking for more analysis? Then check out the newest episode of our newest Weekend Warm-up podcast! Chuck and INNN team up to react to the Champions League draw, the rumors about João Palhinha, the conclusion to the Ryan Gravenberch saga, Benjamin Pavard’s move to Inter Milan, and so much more! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!