Thomas Müller reacts to Bayern Munich Champions League draw

The UEFA Champions League draw has been finalized and Bayern Munich has been drawn to Group A along with Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, and Galatasaray. Both Copenhagen and Galatasaray reached the final group stages of the competition by virtue of beating Robotniczy Klub Sportowy Raków Częstochowa and Molde on aggregate, respectively in the group stage playoffs.

While the specific schedules for the group stage matches has not yet been released, the matches will take place from the span of September 19th to December 13th before there’s a break ahead of the draw for the knockout stages. Fellow Bundesliga clubs Union Berlin have been drawn to group C with SSC Napoli, Real Madrid and Braga while Borussia Dortmund has been drawn to group F with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle. RB Leipzig were drawn to group G along with Manchester City, Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade.

Bayern will be facing Galatasray in the Champions League for the first time since the 1972/73 season while they’ve also not met Copenhagen since the 1991/92 season. Manchester United have been far more regular opponents for Bayern than the former two, but it’ll will be an exciting group nonetheless as Thomas Müller alluded to in his reaction to being drawn to group A.

“We are happy that the Champions League is starting again. Prestigious duels and three clubs from top cities await us. Manchester United is a force in world football. In Erik ten Hag, they have a former Bayern Amateurs coach. Copenhagen and Galatasaray have exciting teams. The midweek games are the icing on the cake in our schedule,” Bayern’s Raumdeuter explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

Müller himself took part in Bayern’s matchups in the Champions League in both the 2009/10 and 2013/14 seasons, both times of which Bayern got the better of United. He also scored in Bayern’s home leg in the 2013/14 quarter-finals, which Bayern won 3-1 at the Allianz Arena, winning 4-2 on aggregate.

And of course, Müller took to Instagram — new haircut and all — to talk the group stage draw directly to the fans:

