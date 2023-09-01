 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! A new special edition WWU podcast is live! Listen to us react to the Champions League draw and the chaotic events leading up to transfer deadline day!

Thomas Müller reacts to Bayern Munich Champions League draw

The Raumdeuter is looking forward to Bayern starting back up European competition very soon.

Bayern Munich - FC Augsburg Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League draw has been finalized and Bayern Munich has been drawn to Group A along with Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, and Galatasaray. Both Copenhagen and Galatasaray reached the final group stages of the competition by virtue of beating Robotniczy Klub Sportowy Raków Częstochowa and Molde on aggregate, respectively in the group stage playoffs.

While the specific schedules for the group stage matches has not yet been released, the matches will take place from the span of September 19th to December 13th before there’s a break ahead of the draw for the knockout stages. Fellow Bundesliga clubs Union Berlin have been drawn to group C with SSC Napoli, Real Madrid and Braga while Borussia Dortmund has been drawn to group F with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle. RB Leipzig were drawn to group G along with Manchester City, Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade.

Bayern will be facing Galatasray in the Champions League for the first time since the 1972/73 season while they’ve also not met Copenhagen since the 1991/92 season. Manchester United have been far more regular opponents for Bayern than the former two, but it’ll will be an exciting group nonetheless as Thomas Müller alluded to in his reaction to being drawn to group A.

“We are happy that the Champions League is starting again. Prestigious duels and three clubs from top cities await us. Manchester United is a force in world football. In Erik ten Hag, they have a former Bayern Amateurs coach. Copenhagen and Galatasaray have exciting teams. The midweek games are the icing on the cake in our schedule,” Bayern’s Raumdeuter explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

Müller himself took part in Bayern’s matchups in the Champions League in both the 2009/10 and 2013/14 seasons, both times of which Bayern got the better of United. He also scored in Bayern’s home leg in the 2013/14 quarter-finals, which Bayern won 3-1 at the Allianz Arena, winning 4-2 on aggregate.

FC Bayern Muenchen v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

And of course, Müller took to Instagram — new haircut and all — to talk the group stage draw directly to the fans:

Looking for more analysis? Then check out the newest episode of our newest Weekend Warm-up podcast! Chuck and INNN team up to react to the Champions League draw, the rumors about João Palhinha, the conclusion to the Ryan Gravenberch saga, Benjamin Pavard's move to Inter Milan, and so much more!

As always, we appreciate all the support!

