Return of the King: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman cannot wait for the Champions League to start

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman knows a thing or two about coming up big in the Champions League (just ask Paris Saint-Germain about the 2020 UCL finale).

Now, the Frenchman is ready for his favorite time of year to get started once more.

“It’s finally starting again. I can’t wait to play the Champions League again. I think we’ve been drawn into a very nice group in which we have a good chance of progressing. Personally, I haven’t played in any of the three stadiums so I’m really looking forward to the trips and the new experiences,” Coman said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich did get a fresh draw and rather than the “same old, same old”, the Bavarians will get to test their might against Manchester United, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray. While Bayern Munich will be heavily favored to win Group A, Coman and his mates surely will not let that kind of thinking influence their play — or prevent them from being ready to square off with any of their foes within the group.

Looking for more analysis? Then check out the newest episode of our newest Weekend Warm-up podcast! Chuck and INNN team up to react to the Champions League draw, the rumors about João Palhinha, the conclusion to the Ryan Gravenberch saga, Benjamin Pavard’s move to Inter Milan, and so much more! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!