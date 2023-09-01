 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! A new special edition WWU podcast is live! Listen to us react to the Champions League draw and the chaotic events leading up to transfer deadline day!

Filed under:

Return of the King: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman cannot wait for the Champions League to start

It is time for Kingsley Coman to shine.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman knows a thing or two about coming up big in the Champions League (just ask Paris Saint-Germain about the 2020 UCL finale).

Now, the Frenchman is ready for his favorite time of year to get started once more.

“It’s finally starting again. I can’t wait to play the Champions League again. I think we’ve been drawn into a very nice group in which we have a good chance of progressing. Personally, I haven’t played in any of the three stadiums so I’m really looking forward to the trips and the new experiences,” Coman said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich did get a fresh draw and rather than the “same old, same old”, the Bavarians will get to test their might against Manchester United, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray. While Bayern Munich will be heavily favored to win Group A, Coman and his mates surely will not let that kind of thinking influence their play — or prevent them from being ready to square off with any of their foes within the group.

Looking for more analysis? Then check out the newest episode of our newest Weekend Warm-up podcast! Chuck and INNN team up to react to the Champions League draw, the rumors about João Palhinha, the conclusion to the Ryan Gravenberch saga, Benjamin Pavard’s move to Inter Milan, and so much more! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

2023 Champions League group stage draw: All updates

View all 7 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works