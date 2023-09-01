Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer excited for Champions League opponents

Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer is in his first season with the club, but is soon going to get to experience one of reasons that he made the move from RB Leipzig earlier this summer — playing for the Bavarians in the Champions League.

“I’m really looking forward to playing with FC Bayern in the Champions League, and above all to the special atmosphere in the Allianz Arena. I think the draw is very exciting, especially since I haven’t played against any of the three teams yet. I’m already looking forward to it and I’m very confident that we’ll go far,” Laimer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich should be the favorite in its group, but Manchester United will be looking to show that it has the chops to go toe-to-toe with the Bavarians. For Laimer, that match-up is just one that will keep him motivated in the coming weeks.

