When Germany’s list of international call-ups was released, the list generated a buzz — mostly because of who was not on it, more than who was.

After months of sputtering and chasing its own tail, Germany seems rudderless and without any real direction.

Less than a year before Germany hosts the Euro 2024 competition, Flick is still experimenting, still trying to figure out what pieces might fit on the roster, and then throwing lineup combinations at the wall to see what sticks.

If you missed the implication from all of that above, Germany is getting close to rock bottom.

Hansi Flick’s once golden touch has worn off. The former Bayern Munich boss has lost his magic, his feel for building a roster, and for extracting the most out of the players that he has. To say that Flick’s reign atop the German national team has been a disappointment, would be a vast understatement.

Despite a strong start to his tenure, Flick has tinkered far too much, without really learning anything about his players. Now, Flick is two hapless performances (which is a real possibility) from being sacked.

The DFB is running out of time (and likely patience) to put together a squad capable of even competing for the European Championships on its home soil. Is Flick in his final days as manager of Germany?

Tuchel’s plan of attack for right-back

One of the biggest concerns on the Bayern munich roster after the loan of Josip Stanišić to Bayer Leverkusen and the sale of Benjamin Pavard to Inter Milan is...”What happens if Noussair Mazraoui gets hurt?”

Thomas Tuchel’s plan is to get a replacement in these last few hours of the transfer window, but Konrad Laimer had also better stay frosty.

“We’re trying to close the gap in a short space of time. We have Konrad Laimer who can play there. We’re still trying to change things. If it doesn’t work out, we need to be flexible,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

It is sort of appropriate to bring up Bouna Sarr here because he is, well, a right-back, who earns a paycheck from Bayern Munich. However, Sarr reportedly refused a sale to Turkey, so he is — once again — persona non grata at Bayern Munich.

It was just three years ago that Sarr was brought in for this exact purpose (to provide depth at right-back), but the signing proved to be wholly misguided.

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Sarr is still content to collect his salary without any chance of being a contributor to the squad (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bouna Sarr is set to stay and run down his contract at Bayern. The Senegalese had enquiries, including from Turkey, but has always rejected them in favour of his wages at Bayern, estimated at around €3m base salary per year.

This guy is living the life...

Predictions

Picking Bayern Munich seems...dumb (?) here. If any one squad has been a bogey club to the Bavarians, it has been Borussia Mönchengladbach.

However, this is not the same Gladbach side that has pestered Bayern Munich over the years. If you are looking for a reason to think that the Bavarians could falter here, you could point to the squad’s chopp offense. Perhaps, Die Fohlen could muck things enough to frustrate Bayern Munich into a loss or a draw, but that is not the call here.

Bayern Munich will win...and won’t look too bad doing it.

Prediction: Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-3 Bayern Munich

