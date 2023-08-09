Heat check: Manchester United could score Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard quickly

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has wanted to skip town for quite a while now and it looks like he could finally be getting his chance.

Earlier on Wednesday, rumors emerged that Manchester United wanted to get serious about Pavard — and things could be moving quickly.

Sky’s Kaveh Solhekol issued some updated news on the situation:

Benjamin Pavard still wants to leave Bayern Munich. Would love to play in England. Sources in Germany are expecting Manchester United to make a move for him if Harry Maguire leaves. Right back who also plays as centre back. Expected to cost €30m-€35m. One year left on his… — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 9, 2023

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United has three names on its list to replace outgoing center-back Harry Maguire — chief among them is Pavard:

Manchester United have three options in the list for new centre back #MUFC



Benjamin Pavard, Jean Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba are being considered as possibile names to replace Maguire.



Talks already took place with Todibo as revealed here; Pavard, keen on the move. pic.twitter.com/0Jfj2jnp4f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

Like Sohekol, Romano also reported that the price tag on Pavard could be less than many are anticipating:

Benjamin Pavard's price is understood to be less than the reported €35m [@FabrizioRomano] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 9, 2023

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg fired off a tweet indicating that Pavard would not be opposed to a move to Manchester United:

ℹ️ ManUtd, at this stage the favorite in the poker for Benjamin #Pavard!



➡️ Pavard can really imagine to join #MUFC as Ten Hag wants him

➡️ Concrete talks are ongoing and positive

➡️ Price valuation: Around €30m.



Tuchel wants to keep him. Pavard wants to leave Bayern.… pic.twitter.com/iFO3aRGnAW — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 9, 2023

While it has been a long road since Pavard first declared his intentions to leave Bayern Munich last winter, it appears the end of the route is in sight.