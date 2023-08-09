 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Heat check: Manchester United could score Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard quickly

Things look likely to happen between Benjamin Pavard and Manchester United.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München Team Presentation Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has wanted to skip town for quite a while now and it looks like he could finally be getting his chance.

Earlier on Wednesday, rumors emerged that Manchester United wanted to get serious about Pavard — and things could be moving quickly.

Sky’s Kaveh Solhekol issued some updated news on the situation:

Benjamin Pavard still wants to leave Bayern Munich. Would love to play in England. Sources in Germany are expecting Manchester United to make a move for him if Harry Maguire leaves. Right back who also plays as centre back. Expected to cost €30m-€35m. One year left on his Bayern deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United has three names on its list to replace outgoing center-back Harry Maguire — chief among them is Pavard:

Like Sohekol, Romano also reported that the price tag on Pavard could be less than many are anticipating:

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg fired off a tweet indicating that Pavard would not be opposed to a move to Manchester United:

ℹ️ ManUtd, at this stage the favorite in the poker for Benjamin #Pavard!

➡️ Pavard can really imagine to join #MUFC as Ten Hag wants him

➡️ Concrete talks are ongoing and positive

➡️ Price valuation: Around €30m.

Tuchel wants to keep him. Pavard wants to leave Bayern. Would be a massive loss for the club.

@SkySportDE

While it has been a long road since Pavard first declared his intentions to leave Bayern Munich last winter, it appears the end of the route is in sight.

