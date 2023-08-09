Report: Chelsea open to selling Kepa Arrizabalaga to Bayern Munich

According to a report from Nizaar Kinsella of The Evening Standard (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Chelsea FC is open to selling goalkeeper Kepa ­Arrizabalaga to Bayern Munich:

Kepa ­Arrizabalaga is open to joining Bayern Munich, with Chelsea unlikely to stand in his way. Thomas Tuchel is driving the interest as Bayern prepare a loan offer that includes an option to buy next summer. Although head coach Mauricio Pochettino likes Kepa, Chelsea are open to selling, as he has just two years left on his £190,000-a-week contract.

With Manuel Neuer’s status in limbo, Bayern Munich is solely dependent on Sven Ulreich as of now. In an inexplicable turn of events — especially considering Neuer’s injury status — the Bavarians allowed Alexander Nübel (VfB Stuttgart) and Johannes Schenk (SC Preußen Münster) to leave on loan assignments, while Yann Sommer was sold to Inter Milan.

Now, the club is scrambling to add depth to what could be a very precarious situation.