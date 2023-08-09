 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Getting frustrated by the Harry Kane transfer? Well so are we! Catch our thoughts as we discuss whether the move is even worth it anymore, what alternatives there are, and more! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Report: Chelsea open to selling Kepa Arrizabalaga to Bayern Munich

Could the next transfer for Bayern Munich be an easy one?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League

According to a report from Nizaar Kinsella of The Evening Standard (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Chelsea FC is open to selling goalkeeper Kepa ­Arrizabalaga to Bayern Munich:

Kepa ­Arrizabalaga is open to joining Bayern Munich, with Chelsea unlikely to stand in his way. Thomas Tuchel is driving the interest as Bayern prepare a loan offer that includes an option to buy next summer. Although head coach Mauricio Pochettino likes Kepa, Chelsea are open to selling, as he has just two years left on his £190,000-a-week contract.

With Manuel Neuer’s status in limbo, Bayern Munich is solely dependent on Sven Ulreich as of now. In an inexplicable turn of events — especially considering Neuer’s injury status — the Bavarians allowed Alexander Nübel (VfB Stuttgart) and Johannes Schenk (SC Preußen Münster) to leave on loan assignments, while Yann Sommer was sold to Inter Milan.

Now, the club is scrambling to add depth to what could be a very precarious situation.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 636 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works