Report: Benjamin Pavard still wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer, Manchester United in talks with him

The tone around Benjamin Pavard’s future has changed several times over the course of the summer transfer window thus far. Will he stay at Bayern, or will he wind up transferring away?

It is a crucial period for the French international, too, as his current contract with the Rekordmeister is set to expire in June 2024, so Bayern definitely wants to avoid a situation where they could potentially let him walk on a free transfer next summer. If he was to say and not sign a new deal with Bayern, interested clubs could start talking to him about a transfer and agree a deal in principle in as early as six month’s time.

Per an update from Tz’s Philipp Kessler, Pavard still wants to leave Bayern this summer. Thomas Tuchel had recently expressed his openness to the defender staying, saying they were treating the player as if he had a 10-year contact with the club, but it seems that the 2018 World Cup winner has his mind made up.

Benjamin #Pavard will den #FCBayern nach wie vor verlassen. Es finden bereits Gespräche mit

Manchester United über einen Wechsel statt. Passend dazu arbeitet West Ham an einem Transfer von Harry #Maguire. #MUFC #WHUFC @mano_bonke — Philipp Kessler (@kessler_philipp) August 9, 2023

Benjamin #Pavard still wants to leave #FCBayern . Discussions are already taking place with Manchester United held on a move. Fittingly, West Ham are working on a transfer from Harry #Maguire. #MUFC #WHUFC @mano_bonke

Per Kessler, Pavard wants to leave and there are already discussions taking place with Manchester United in the Premier League. Erik Ten Hag’s side have just recently agreed on terms with West Ham United for the transfer of center back and former club captain Harry Maguire, as it’s become clear that he’s not a part of Ten Hag’s starting lineup plans at Old Trafford.

West Ham have also not been too active in the transfer window as far as incoming players are concerned on the heels of winning the Europa Conference League against Fiorentina at the end of May and they have already lost Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg has also doubled down on the news that Manchester United is keen on signing Pavard from Bayern. He adds that Ten Hag likes his defensive versatility and that the player himself would like to leave Munich this month.

❗️ Benjamin #Pavard: Concrete talks with @ManUtd at this stage! All parties involved are working on a verbal agreement now.



➡️ Ten Hag is pushing for Pavard as he’s a versatile defender. Pavard wants to leave FC Bayern in August. #MUFC@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/oADluyUBq5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 9, 2023

For Bayern, this could mean that defensive options might feel a bit thin in the beginning phases of the season given the injury to Raphael Guerreiro. The only fit outside backs in the squad would be Alphonso Davies, Noussair Mazraoui, and Josip Stanisic unless Bayern tries to find a replacement for Pavard as they did with bringing in Kim Min-jae from SSC Napoli when Lucas Hernandez left for Paris Saint-Germain.