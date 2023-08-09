BFW Commentary: Bayern Munich’s handling of its goalkeeper situation has been poor

Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation is in shambles. The way the club brass are dealing with the matter is frankly disappointing. I say that because this report from Sport Bild just said that no one from the club wants to sign a goalkeeper who could provide stiff competition to Manuel Neuer because the latter is going through a tough time with his recovery:

Nobody at Bayern wants to sign a goalkeeper who would be a serious competition for Manuel Neuer's #1 spot while the captain is going through a difficult recovery process [@SPORTBILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 8, 2023

Let me begin by saying that I have been disappointed by three parties: the brass, coach Thomas Tuchel, and Neuer himself.

I’m disappointed with the bosses because not only have they let Yann Sommer move away without signing a due replacement, but they are also targeting players that are not better than Sommer. They have also bought in to Neuer’s demands, someone who I think has had way too much power over the bosses themselves.

This also shows that they aren’t ambitious enough (not ballsy enough to tell Neuer “you’re not playing for a while, we have to sign a goalkeeper whether you like it or not”). Bending over to a single player’s demands than doing what’s best for the club is a huge L.

Moving on to Tuchel, he also falls into this category because he was given most, if not full, control over transfer business or at least he gets to say which players he wants. Some of his transfer targets, however, have been baffling. David Raya from Brentford (on his way to Arsenal FC), Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea FC, and even ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea; all aging goalkeepers who aren’t good enough. It also applies to outfield players like Kyle Walker from Manchester City who is a want more than a need.

Tuchel hasn’t covered himself in glory with some of his tactics and how he sets up his team in games, but him being allowed to run riot with his squad planning power and going after Premier League players that aren’t good enough is not it.

Lastly, we have Neuer. I love the man, he’s been an integral part of the club’s success in the last decade, but he has to accept that he’s not going to be in peak condition and that he has to allow the next goalkeeper to take his place. What makes it even more disappointing is that Neuer, the team captain, has put himself first instead of the club. By that I mean that he hasn’t gone “you guys go and sign another goalkeeper because I won’t be able to play until next year”.

I mentioned earlier that the club have needlessly bent over for Neuer and thus won’t sign someone to play in goal. I would’ve expected Neuer to do something for the best interest of the club, especially in the position he plays in. But by being selfish, he hasn’t done so. That is the exact reason why Alexander Nubel, who was planned to be our starting goalkeeper, ended up getting loaned out twice because Neuer has basically gatekeeped (goalkeeped?) the position.