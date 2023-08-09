Report: Bayern Munich are in talks with Chelsea FC goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

It was bad enough that Bayern Munich let Yann Sommer go to Inter Milan without signing a proper replacement. The Bavarians have one less problem because David Raya has gone to Arsenal FC, but they’ve got themselves another one as Chelsea FC goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is in talks with the club:

Bayern are interested in Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Thomas Tuchel has recommended him to the club’s bosses. The Spaniard is open to a move to Munich. Initial talks have taken place. Next steps will be decided later as the club has two other candidates. Bayern would like to sign Kepa on loan for a season with an option to buy. The goalkeeper is open to this transfer model. – Sport1’s Kerry Hau as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia (Tweet 1 and Tweet 2)

Bayern’s taste for players in this window (excluding ones we already signed) has been questionable. Going for goalkeepers in their late 20s (Raya at 27, Kepa at 28, and even David de Gea at 32) is incredibly short-sighted from the club and way less ambitious than one would want them to be. Signing aging players would mean that they will have a short shelf-life and would eventually have to be replaced.