Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich making plans in case of whiff on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane; Real Madrid planning 2024 swoop of Jamal Musiala; Bayern’s requirements for next goalkeeper revealed; Chelsea to skip on Dušan Vlahović?; and MORE!

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich is considering alternative options to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who looks increasingly unlikely to leave London:

Bayern are also considering several alternative plans in case signing Kane this summer proves to be impossible. One thought is to move for Kane in January, when he would be significantly cheaper - and until then, rely more on Mathys Tel. Even a potential free transfer in 2024 is being considered. Kane has signalled to Bayern several weeks ago that he would also be open to a move to Munich in 2024, although he prefers a move now due to the lack of Champions League football at Spurs.

If Kane becomes a free agent — no matter what he says — a move to Bayern Munich will become increasingly less likely. This is truly a “now or never” situation as Jan Aage Fjørtoft put it:

In light of the Harry Kane situation, there might be good news on one of Bayern Munich’s contingency plans — Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović:

Chelsea’s move for Juventus star Dušan Vlahović has been thrown into doubt amid growing uncertainty from Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports. The 23-year-old forward has been the subject of interest from the Blues, who were willing to offer out-of-favour striker Romelu Lukaku plus up to £38.5m to secure the Juventus star. However, according to The Guardian, it seems that the possibility of the Serbian international earning a move to Stamford Bridge this summer is fading. According to the outlet, Blues boss Pochettino is ‘unconvinced’ over Vlahović and a move to Chelsea will not be sanctioned without his permission.

That could be good news for Bayern Munich...or a major red flag on the Serbian striker.

Christopher Nkunku was Chelsea FC’s big signing this summer, but the former RB Leipzig star needed surgery to help repair an injury sustained in a friendly against Borussia Dortmund:

Chelsea have confirmed that Christopher Nkunku has undergone surgery on a knee injury which will rule him out for a significant period. Nkunku, a £52m signing from RB Leipzig this summer, went down during a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund and initial optimism over his injury soon turned to despair when it became apparent surgery was required. The 25-year-old has now gone under the knife, with Chelsea writing in a statement: “Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period. “The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.” The news comes as an enormous blow for Chelsea as Nkunku had impressed during pre-season, forming an impressive partnership with fellow new signing Nicolas Jackson as the duo inspired an unbeaten summer for the first time in over ten years.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea’s stance on Dušan Vlahović changes or if they just try to ride it out until Nkunku returns. The club has a surplus of attackers at this time last year, but Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Christian Pulisic have already left and Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku could be next.

Bayern Munich closed down its preseason tour in great fashion with a comeback win over Liverpool FC, but the end result was not nearly important as what we learned about this team over the past two weeks.

Why waste any time? Let’s get chatting on a number of topics. Here is what we have on tap:

An in depth look at what we learned from Bayern Munich’s preseason tour, including why the attack could be positioned to explode, how the midfield might be developing into a mess, and why the defense might take some time to gel.

Why the news about Manuel Neuer’s secret surgery is very concerning.

Who helped themselves — Josip Stanišić and Serge Gnabry

Who might be in trouble on Bayern Munich’s roster — Leon Goretzka, Dayot Upamecano, Noussair Mazraoui...and Paul Wanner.

Recapping the latest transfer news.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid has a price in mind for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe:

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is prepared to pay €180m to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer but will only make his move once the Frenchman publicly confirms his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Mbappe is not the only big name on Real Madrid’s wish list. Next summer, Los Blancos is — allegedly — planning to make a move for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala per Fichajes:

There is also interest from Real Madrid in Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, who is being lined up as a top transfer target for 2024.

According to Tz journalists Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler, Bayern Munich knows what it wants in trying to get a goalkeeper in the coming weeks:

Bayern are looking for a goalkeeper who: • has the quality to be a #1 • wouldn’t cause unrest when Manuel Neuer returns and he gets relegated to the bench • wouldn’t cost a ‘high fee’

Good luck with that second bullet point. The report also stated that Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou has a massive backer at Bayern Munich in Karl-Heinz Rummenigge:

Yassine Bounou is appreciated by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in particular. However, not all members of Bayern’s transfer committee are convinced of the Moroccan goalkeeper.

Neuer’s situation is crazy to say the least. A lot has been said about where he stands without anything really being released by the club. The situation is ominous to say the least.

Rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Sofyan Amrabat has rejected a move to Manchester United, but could be on his way to Atlético Madrid:

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has rejected the chance to join Manchester United and has chosen to play for Atletico Madrid instead.

After the debacle of the last week or so, it feels like Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are going in circles when it comes to the subject of Harry Kane, courtesy of one Daniel Levy. The transfer could still go through of course, but it feels like it’s more trouble than it’s worth.

Meanwhile, Yann Sommer has left Bayern but Manuel Neuer is still injured, and Thomas Tuchel complained about not having a true defensive midfielder. Lots of major topics for one episode.

