Bavarian Loan Works: Malik Tillman close to leaving Bayern Munich on loan once again

After a great set of performances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership last season, Malik Tillman’s stock has massively risen. However, he is still not quite enough to push the attackers at Bayern Munich out of a starting berth, so another loan move was put on the agenda by the backroom staff, and it seems both the player and board will get their wish as Tillman had multiple attractive offers, as reported by Florian Plettenberg (captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia):

Malik Tillman is close to completing a move abroad - decision between PSV and Sheffield United. Loan deal with an option or obligation to buy of more than €10m. Talks ongoing, decision soon [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/eDnaES2EwI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 4, 2023

Tillman’s contract ends in 2024 which is just a year away, but Bayern are moving ahead with an extension to set up the loan — which now looks like it will be to PSV.

Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau has that report, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Malik Tillman has extended his Bayern contract until 2026 and is set to join PSV on a season-long loan with an option to buy of around €15m. Tillman is to undergo his medical tomorrow [@kerry_hau]

It seems the Bayern campus product and budding USMNT international is well on his way to a flourishing senior career.

