Report: Bayern Munich content to drop right-back pursuit after failing to land Manchester City’s Kyle Walker

Unlike the Harry Kane saga, it looks like Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Manchester City star Kyle Walker really is winding down. The England right-back is poised to re-up with Pep Guardiola’s side and Bayern might just lean on the right-backs it already has instead of scrambling for alternatives.

The report comes from kicker, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern are not expected to make big efforts to sign another right-back should Kyle Walker stay at Manchester City. With Mazraoui, Pavard, Stanišić and even Laimer - who can play there if needed - there’s enough cover in the position [@kicker]

This might be just as well for the Bavarians, who would have had to shell out for the 33-year-old, all while not managing to find a suitor for Benjamin Pavard. Along with Noussair Mazraoui and Josip Stanišić, Bayern have a fair bit of defensive cover across both fullback and center-back positions — and central midfielder Konrad Laimer makes for an intriguing additional option should the need arise.

There’s the small matter of potentially losing Pavard on a free in next summer’s transfer window. But that could just be a bridge to cross at a later date.

Frustrated by this insane turn of events? Should Bayern just give up on the Kane transfer? We discussed that very thing in the latest episode of our podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.