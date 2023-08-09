 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Getting frustrated by the Harry Kane transfer? Well so are we! Catch our thoughts as we discuss whether the move is even worth it anymore, what alternatives there are, and more! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich content to drop right-back pursuit after failing to land Manchester City’s Kyle Walker

With the season approaching and progress stalling, the Bavarians may just turn their attention to other positions.

By zippy86
/ new
Manchester City v Arsenal - The FA Community Shield Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Unlike the Harry Kane saga, it looks like Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Manchester City star Kyle Walker really is winding down. The England right-back is poised to re-up with Pep Guardiola’s side and Bayern might just lean on the right-backs it already has instead of scrambling for alternatives.

The report comes from kicker, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern are not expected to make big efforts to sign another right-back should Kyle Walker stay at Manchester City. With Mazraoui, Pavard, Stanišić and even Laimer - who can play there if needed - there’s enough cover in the position [@kicker]

This might be just as well for the Bavarians, who would have had to shell out for the 33-year-old, all while not managing to find a suitor for Benjamin Pavard. Along with Noussair Mazraoui and Josip Stanišić, Bayern have a fair bit of defensive cover across both fullback and center-back positions — and central midfielder Konrad Laimer makes for an intriguing additional option should the need arise.

There’s the small matter of potentially losing Pavard on a free in next summer’s transfer window. But that could just be a bridge to cross at a later date.

Frustrated by this insane turn of events? Should Bayern just give up on the Kane transfer? We discussed that very thing in the latest episode of our podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 634 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works