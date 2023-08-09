After successful preseason, Jamal Musiala happy with Bayern Munich’s attack — even minus Harry Kane

After Bayern Munich’s 4-2 friendly victory over AS Monaco, there was at least one person who felt pretty confident about how the team’s attacking group has looked during the preseason — Jamal Musiala.

Musiala acknowledged hearing (probably a lot) about the club’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, but the Germany international is not quite sure the team really needs to add anything to the attacking group.

At the same time, Musiala would not exactly object to having a locker next to Kane, either.

“I can’t say much about that. I’m really happy with how our team is. A world-class player can help our team, but I’m happy with what we have,” Musiala told Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch (via @iMiaSanMia).

As for match against AS Monaco, Musiala said:

“We’ve taken some big steps since the start of pre-season. I didn’t have many other options when I scored the goal and I’m glad it went in. We still have situations we can finish better. We still need some time. In general, though, we’re on the right track, and we still have a week to go before the Leipzig game. But we’re in good shape and had some good games to get into our rhythm,” said Musiala (as captured by FCBayern.com).

The Kane saga has been one of the most talked about transfer rumors of the summer and, surely, the Bayern Munich players are probably ready for something to happen — one way or the other — to end the saga.

Is Musiala correct? Does Bayern Munich have enough attacking power to be a contender in the Champions League this season?