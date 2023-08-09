Man of the Moment: Bayern Munich youngster Frans Krätzig needs a stick to beat away his suitors

When Bayern Munich youngster Frans Krätzig unleashed the shot of his life against Liverpool FC in an exhibition match earlier this week, some joked that the screamer was a life-changing goal.

It turns out, that it really might be — at least according to Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Just a few hours after his performance and goal against Liverpool, several clubs have approached Bayern and enquired about a potential loan deal for Frans Krätzig. Krätzig himself rejected an offer from a German second division club before the trip to Japan and Singapore. He doesn’t want to consider a move for the time being, but wants to continue recommending himself to Thomas Tuchel during the preparation.

Krätzig would likely have to jump over Alphonso Davies, Raphaël Guerreiro, Noussair Mazraoui, and Josip Stanišić — who all are either currently playing left-back or who have the capability to play left-back — to get playing time.

Can he defy those odds?

Probably not, but maybe he should not be counted out. Krätzig did hit that winner against Liverpool after all.