Report: Kyle Walker shoots down Bayern Munich in favor of Manchester City stay

Much like the transfer saga of Declan Rice, Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is set to come up empty.

Per Sam Lee of The Athletic, Walker has turned down a move to Bavaria in favor of a longer stay at Manchester City with Pep Guardiola:

Kyle Walker has decided to stay at Manchester City, despite reaching a previous agreement to join Bayern Munich. Walker had last month verbally agreed terms with the Bundesliga champions after commencing talks over a potential summer move in June. But the clubs had not settled on a fee at that stage and the 33-year-old has changed his mind as it stands, following talks with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Walker is now considering whether to accept City’s second contract offer, which is worth more than Bayern’s.

Bayern Munich could be set up for an unprecedented strike out on its three biggest transfer targets: Rice, Walker, and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

While the Bavarians did snare Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig and Kim Min-jae from Napoli in astute moves, Bayern Munich took big swings at three English players...and could miss on all three.

Perhaps, the Bayern Munich executives should heed a little advice from Cousin Avi in the move Snatch: