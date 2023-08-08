Report: Harry Kane leaning toward staying with Tottenham Hotspur as Bayern Munich readies new bid

Bayern Munich’s dreams of signing of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane could be crumbling.

According to a report from Dan Kilpatrick from The Evening Standard (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Kane might be tiring of the transfer process and also likes what he has seen from new Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou:

Harry Kane is leaning towards staying at Tottenham this summer after Bayern Munich’s latest bid was rejected, with a move now considered unlikely. It is understood Kane has been impressed by new coach Ange Postecoglou’s philosophy and has enjoyed training under him.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol issued a similar report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Harry Kane not travelling to Barcelona for Tottenham’s friendly against Barça today. Nothing to do with potential transfer. Lot of players involved on Sunday not travelling. Kane is enjoying life under Postecoglou & right now it’s looking more likely that he’s staying.

The Bavarians, however, remain undeterred and are reportedly preparing another bid on Kane, which is either the next step of a long and drawn process or a last-ditch effort (depending on your perspective). Tz reporters Mano Bonk and Philipp Kessler released their last information on this topic (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are still fighting for Harry Kane, with the next round of negotiations scheduled to take place soon. The sticking point remains a gap in the overall valuation, and not just the structure of the fixed fee and add-ons.

Finally, Kane appears to be getting worn down by this transfer saga and just wants it to end. Kane has — allegedly — laid down his own deadline for a deal to get done, as reported by (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Harry Kane has set a personal deadline of this Sunday for Bayern to agree a deal with Spurs - or he will commit to Tottenham for the year. That leaves Bayern under pressure to try and get the transfer over the line before Tottenham’s game at Brentford.

Things...are not looking good for Bayern Munich.