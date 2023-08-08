Report: Tottenham “increasingly resigned” to losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich

Crunch time in the Harry Kane sweepstakes as the conflicting reports continue to swirl. Day by day, minute by minute, the news seems to change. The England international and Tottenham Hotspur star is said to want to finalize his commitment for the season soon, one way or another, and the latest report is good news for Bayern Munich.

The tidbit comes from The Times’ Gary Jacobs and Constantin Eckner, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Tottenham are increasingly resigned to selling Harry Kane after Bayern indicated they would increase their offer to €110m The German club want to conclude the deal this week, with Spurs holding out for £100m, with the bulk of the payment paid up front

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed Bayern’s intent to bump their offer earlier today:

Bayern are aware of the fact that Harry Kane wants to have a decision this week. The club wants to submit a new offer today or tomorrow. Talks about a new offer of around €110m including add-ons [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/2xmZSIAX8B — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 8, 2023

With the competitive season about to start, it really is do or die time for this transfer deal. It still looks as though it could go either way. But with the gap in valuation narrowing, it sounds more and more like a matter of moving money around from the up-front and add-on portions of the deal. If that’s the case, the obstacles to a Kane transfer are vanishing.

Except, of course, the matter of time. The race is on for Bayern to get to the finish line.

