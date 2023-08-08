Matthijs de Ligt likes the offensive surge Bayern Munich showed during the preseason

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has a tough job.

The Dutchman’s work gets even more difficult when his attacking teammates are not scoring goals. Per De Ligt, that is one thing that has not been a problem

“There were lots of good things, in some moments we could have done a better job. We can be satisfied with the 4-2. The nice thing is that we’re scoring a lot of goals, it’s a good step forward. We’re optimistic, we’ve had a good preseason,” De Ligt said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

The attacking prowess of the squad will be tested early in the season. Without a true, top-flight striker, there are many who think that Bayern Munich will ultimately struggle to score consistently.

For now, though, De Ligt and the boys on the backline are feeling good about how things look with the attacking group.