Thomas Tuchel reflects on Bayern Munich’s preseason win over AS Monaco

Bayern Munich have had an up-and-down preseason, but it’s time for the pedal to hit the metal. Manager Thomas Tuchel reflected on a nice 4-2 win over AS Monaco to cap off the preparations for the 2023/24 season.

“We have done many things well, but there is still room for improvement,” Tuchel said after the game in comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “We started very well, should have taken the lead, but then slowed down a bit due to our own mistakes. We stayed calm and deservedly led because we had a good phase.”

Bayern battled back from an early deficit to secure a 3-1 lead by half-time through goals from Konrad Laimer, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry. Takumi Minamino supplied the opener for the Ligue 1 side. An untidy second half was polished by a sublime goal from Leroy Sané.

“In the second half, we initially had a bit too much possession in our own half and a few moves that we could have finished better,” Tuchel admitted. “Overall it was a good test with a good result, but there is still work to be done.

“We have to keep up the pace, that’s good for us. With the Supercup we’ll now have a good indicator. We feel well prepared, but we will have to push our limits.”

Tuchel will take his team into this year’s DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig on August 12 — kickoff 2:45 PM EST.