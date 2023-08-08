 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thomas Tuchel reflects on Bayern Munich’s preseason win over AS Monaco

Is the new manager ready for prime time? It’s about to begin.

Bayern Munich have had an up-and-down preseason, but it’s time for the pedal to hit the metal. Manager Thomas Tuchel reflected on a nice 4-2 win over AS Monaco to cap off the preparations for the 2023/24 season.

“We have done many things well, but there is still room for improvement,” Tuchel said after the game in comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “We started very well, should have taken the lead, but then slowed down a bit due to our own mistakes. We stayed calm and deservedly led because we had a good phase.”

Bayern battled back from an early deficit to secure a 3-1 lead by half-time through goals from Konrad Laimer, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry. Takumi Minamino supplied the opener for the Ligue 1 side. An untidy second half was polished by a sublime goal from Leroy Sané.

“In the second half, we initially had a bit too much possession in our own half and a few moves that we could have finished better,” Tuchel admitted. “Overall it was a good test with a good result, but there is still work to be done.

“We have to keep up the pace, that’s good for us. With the Supercup we’ll now have a good indicator. We feel well prepared, but we will have to push our limits.”

Tuchel will take his team into this year’s DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig on August 12 — kickoff 2:45 PM EST.

