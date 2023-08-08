Report: Bayern Munich striker target Randal Kolo Muani agrees terms with PSG

Rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Randal Kolo Muani has reportedly agreed terms with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. Per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg:

ℹ️ More on Kolo Muani: Verbal agreement with @PSG_inside is done - as revealed ✔️ Eintracht bosses were informed from Kolo Muani that he wants to join #PSG now. ❗️Understand, @Eintracht open for negotiations after the clear information from the player … ➡️ … but SGE boss Krösche definitely wants to receive €100m guaranteed (+ add-ons) ➡️ Eintracht, not interested in swap deals. They want to see money!

Kolo Muani has long been linked with Bayern in view of the Bavarians’ apparent need for a new striker. But while the French international and World Cup star has Bundesliga experience, he has not appeared to have been at the top of Bayern’s list under either current manager Thomas Tuchel or predecessor Julian Nagelsmann.

Why? Bayern’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane probably offers a clue: the Rekordmeister want either a more traditional or more well-established number nine at this price point.

PSG’s interest is surely a good endorsement of the 24-year-old’s overall skills, however, and the versatile forward player could prove to be a successor to megastar Kylian Mbappé — whose relationship with PSG appears increasingly strained.

If Eintracht Frankfurt conclude the sale of Kolo Muani to Paris, it’s one less possible fallback should the Kane talks go...well, as wayward as they are looking like right now. Fun times, eh?