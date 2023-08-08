Report: Bayern Munich fears Manuel Neuer could be out until 2024

Bayern Munich has been linked to a number of goalkeepers during the summer transfer window.

Now...we might know why things have been so hot between the club and a number of goalkeepers.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there is internal concern that Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could be out until 2024. This would be a far cry from what was initially reported on Neuer’s comeback from a broken leg:

There are voices internally within FC Bayern that speak about a comeback of Manuel Neuer in 2024. The condition of the goalkeeper is a major topic at Säbener Straße. There’s talk of a ‘change of plan’. Comeback could now be a matter of months rather than weeks.

Yann Sommer’s move to Inter Milan went official and now Sven Ulreich is the man of the moment. Alexander Nübel and Johannes Schenk have both been loaned away and the club could be looking to make a move for a starting-caliber goalkeeper in the coming days.

There is...a lot going on at the moment.