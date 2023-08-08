Yann Sommer officially leaves Bayern Munich for Inter Milan

After spending a half season with Bayern Munich, Yann Sommer has officially joined Inter Milan in Serie A on a three-year deal that will keep him with last season’s Champions League finalists until 2026. It’s estimated that the transfer fee will be roughly €6.75m, which is slightly less than the €9.00m fee Bayern paid to sign him from Borussia Monchengladbach in the winter transfer window after Manuel Neuer suffered a serious leg injury on a ski holiday.

Sommer leaves Bayern a Bundesliga champion, having made a total of 25 appearances across all competitions, recording a total of 9 clean sheets along the way. Ironically enough, in Bayern’s Hinrunde meeting with Gladbach that finished 1-1 at the Allianz Arena, Sommer made 19 saves against the Rekordmeister, setting a Bundesliga record for number of saves from a single match.

Bayern CEO Jan Christian-Dreesen commented on Sommer’s move to Inter Milan, saying that the club is more than understanding of the Swiss international’s desire to go somewhere where he can be the number one keeper, and not a backup. “We understand and respect Yann Sommer’s desire to seek a new challenge at Inter Milan because he wants to play as number 1 in goal in the long term. Yann Sommer got us out of a difficult situation when Manuel Neuer was badly injured and we want to thank him for his commitment. We wish him all the best and every success for the future,” Dreesen said (FCBayern.com).

For Bayern, this now means that Sven Ulreich is the only other senior keeper left in the squad other than Manuel Neuer. Earlier in this summer’s transfer window, Alexander Nübel was loaned out to VfB Stuttgart for roughly €1.00m, as he had made it more than clear he did not want to stay at Bayern. Stuttgart were in need of a new keeper, so it was a suitable destination for Nübel to continue to get top flight experience .

Bayern has been interested in Brentford’s David Raya, Manchester United’s David De Gea, and now even AFC Ajax’s Gerónimo Rulli has been rumored. It’s very possible a new signing — whoever it is — will be playing the opening matches of Bayern’s competitive season while Neuer works his way back to full fitness.