Daily Schmankerl: If Harry Kane pursuit fails, Bayern Munich could shift quickly to Juventus star Dušan Vlahović; Pep Guardiola wants Benjamin Pavard at Manchester City; Liverpool wants Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah to spurn Saudis; and MORE!

With its pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane stuck in neutral, Bayern Munich could shift its focus quickly back to Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović.

Interestingly, the Bavarians might try and whittle down the price on the Serbian attacker by offering a swap package of Leon Goretzka, Ryan Gravenberch, plus cash:

Bayern Munich haven’t been able to convince Tottenham to sell Harry Kane, and they could turn their attention toward Dusan Vlahović. The Spurs rejected a €100M offer. The Englishman regularly starred in a friendly Sunday, The Daily Mail informs. If they can’t solve the stalemate, the Bavarians might move on and target the Serb. Thomas Tuchel is said to be a fan, while the brass prefers more experienced players. They have been linked to Victor Osimhen too, but his price tag scared them away. According to TuttoSport (via Ansa), Bayern Munich could offer Ryan Gravenberch and Leon Goretzka in the package to lure Vlahović. The Bianconeri have been bargaining a swap with Romelu Lukaku with Chelsea. However, the two teams haven’t concurred on the fee at this stage. The Old Lady demands at least €80M to part ways with the young center-forward. If somebody met their request, they’d quickly use roughly half of the sum to complete the acquisition of the former Inter star, La Stampa informs (via Tuttomercatoweb).

Any time a swap deal is referenced, red flags go off as nonsense, but Bayern Munich having interest in Vlahović likely is legitimate — especially if the feeling starts to shift toward Kane staying in London.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could be readying to make a move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is eyeing a move to sign Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard this summer, according to reports. The Spaniard has reportedly identified the Frenchman as a concrete target in the current transfer window, as he looks to strengthen his right-back options in the coming weeks. Guardiola is keen to strengthen his side’s right-back options this summer, and Pavard is a target for the Manchester City manager, according to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider. The Bayern Munich man has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga champions throughout the summer, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that he is top of Manchester City’s list of right-back targets if Kyle Walker decides to go the other way in the current transfer window. As things stand, Pavard’s contract is set to expire next summer, potentially making a deal easier to negotiate for Guardiola and co.

There is a lot at play here, especially since Bayern Munich is reportedly very interested in Kyle Walker. A swap had been rumored, but that looks unlikely.

It is interesting to note that Guardiola might want Pavard as a full-back, rather than the Frenchman’s desired position of center-back. Would the chance to play for City alter Pavard’s plans?

Liverpool FC star Mo Salah is set to reject any offer to go to Saudi Arabia:

Mohamed Salah will reject advances from Saudi Arabia as he wants to spend at least one more year in Europe. Liverpool have no desire to part ways with the Egyptian international. (Ismael Mahmoud) Al Ittihad will offer Liverpool £51.8m for Salah and are prepared to pay him a contract worth £155m over two years. (Al Riyadiah)

It seemed as if Ousmane Dembélé’s exit from FC Barcelona was all sealed. The Frenchman was set to transfer to Paris Saint-Germain...until he wasn’t:

Ousmane Dembélé’s transfer from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for 50 million euros seemed to be sealed. PSG and the player have reportedly already agreed on a five-year deal in the French capital, with official confirmation still awaited. As reported by L’Équipe, it is mainly due to FC Barcelona that the change has not yet taken place. Accordingly, the Catalans had sent the necessary documents to PSG too late, so that the mandatory medical check could not be completed. The alleged reason: In Catalonia, those responsible should still have a small hope of finding another customer for Dembélé. At least that’s what Le Parisien reports. The crux of the matter should be a clause that the French star had written into his contract last year. According to this, if the transfer fee was 50 million euros, he would collect around half of the sum himself together with his agent, while Barca would only get 25 million euros. On the other hand, if the Catalans found a new transfer partner who paid more, they would also have the prospect of a higher sum themselves. That’s why Barca reportedly want to place Dembélé in Saudi Arabia. As reported by Foot Mercato , Al-Hilal is said to be interested in a transfer. The Frenchman could collect around 100 million euros as an annual salary in the desert - and Barca’s account would also be significantly higher than with a PSG deal. The clause that allowed Dembélé to leave the club for €50m expired on July 31 . Since then, interested clubs have had to dig deeper into their pockets for the winger’s services.

Liverpool FC’s longtime infatuation with Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could spark a move before the transfer deadline:

Liverpool’s bosses are ‘in love’ with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, who could yet try to force a move from Germany this summer. The 21-year-old midfielder struggled to get game time under his belt last season after sealing a €23m (£20m) move from Ajax. Gravenberch played just under 950 minutes of first-team football in all competitions in 2022/23, leading to speculation about his long-term future with the German champions. Liverpool have been linked with Gravenberch throughout the summer, as they continue their much-discussed midfield rebuild. Speaking to the Born and Red channel on YouTube, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke are big fans of Gravenberch, while the player himself is ‘open to a move’. Bayern, however, remain reluctant to part ways with the Netherlands international. He said: “They [Liverpool] love [Ryan] Gravenberch, 100%. It’s about the director [Jorg Schmadtke], it’s about Jurgen Klopp. They really, really like the player and the player is open to the idea of making a move. Ryan Gravenberch wants to speak to Bayern again to clarify his position. What I can say is that Bayern are still in the same position in June, July and also now in August. They don’t want to sell the player, they are sure that Ryan Gravenberch is going to be a top star of the position in the future. It’s not an easy conversation with Bayern when they say no.”

