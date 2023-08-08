Leroy Sané talks Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich’s desire to get a new striker

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has been rumored to be on shaky footing at the club, but it appears that he will play another season in Germany.

When he is “on”, Sané is among the most electric wingers in the world. When he is not “on”, well, it can be tough to watch.

The Germany international is out to prove his doubters wrong and he thinks Thomas Tuchel is just the man to help him get to where he needs to be.

“Before joining FC Bayern, I heard a lot about Thomas (Tuchel) from Toni Rüdiger and Ilkay Gündogan. Both of them always raved about him a lot, so I was very curious to see how it would be for us. Now I know what they always meant,” Sané told Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Thomas is incredibly meticulous about his work and leaves as little as possible to chance. He took over at a difficult time when things were turbulent around us. I’m sure that we are on the right track with him and that he is exactly the right coach for FC Bayern.”

“I talk to him a lot. He gives me a very good feeling and I feel a lot of trust. I know myself that I could have scored a few more goals last season — there’s no doubt about that.”

Scoring more goals this season would be an immense help to Bayern Munich’s overall attack. Rumors have been rampant that the club wants a new striker, but Sané does not think it is impossible to win without a world class center-forward.

“There are always teams in Europe that are very successful without a real No. 9, so I wouldn’t generalize that. I’ll put it this way: At least it’s not a disadvantage if you have a real No. 9 as an option upfront,” said Sané.