2023 Women’s World Cup: Round of 16 daily game thread — Colombia vs. Jamaica; France vs. Morocco

Two more quarter-finals spots left to be booked! Who will advance to the next round of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Colombia managed a dramatic last-minute defeat of Germany in the group stage. Led by Mayra Ramírez and Linda Caicedo, they’ll now look to make a deep charge into the knockouts. Don’t count them out if they can get past Jamaica, who have also been a wonderful underdog story. The Reggae Girlz have yet to concede after facing down France, Brazil, and Jamaica.

Morocco, of course, are the other team from Germany’s group. A 1-0 win over Colombia on the final day pushed them through — all after a 0-6 crushing at Germany’s hands on the opening day of the group. Their reward will be facing a France team that, well, also put six up — on their most recent opponents, Panama.

Today’s lineup

Colombia vs. Jamaica | 4:00 AM EST

France vs. Morocco | 7:00 AM EST

TV/Streaming: Fox/FS1 (US); NBC Universo/Peacock (US - Spanish); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

A look back to our Germany coverage from the tournament here:

