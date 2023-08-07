 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Konrad Laimer says Bayern Munich is aware of what’s working and what’s not

Bayern Munich looks good...but could be a lot better.

FC Bayern München v AS Monaco - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer liked what he saw during his team’s 4-2 victory over AS Monaco in a friendly between the clubs.

“There were a lot of good things today, but also some things that we need to improve. We are still in the process of preparation. Every now and then we had phases where concentration wasn’t that high and we made a few mistakes that were too simple,” said Laimer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We know what we’re doing well, but also what we’re not doing so well. Now we still have a week until the first competitive game. We are looking forward to getting started.”

Laimer, who opened up the scoring in the 31st for Bayern Munich, is part of what could be the most hotly debated position group. With Laimer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Ryan Gravenberch all vying for time, each player will be on notice from day to day. As of now, it appears that Thomas Tuchel is leaning toward a starting pivot of Kimmich and Laimer.

