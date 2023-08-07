Four observations from Bayern Munich’s final preseason tune-up vs. AS Monaco

Bayern Munich wrapped up their preseason with a 4-2 friendly win over AS Monaco. Four thoughts from the game:

Disjointed Midfield

Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer are playing together for the first time and it showed. The two barely had any interplay and often failed to understand their role in the system in terms of build-up and transitions. Surely things can only get better with Joshua Kimmich. While Laimer turned in a great performance, he was often wrung out to dry by Goretzka, who was poor today.

Tel’s rise to the top

Mathys Tel today turned in a performance of the highest quality. Tel’s movement and pace were second to none, and he used his body extremely well to hold up the ball multiple times in key moves. Tel’s defensive contribution was great too, as well as his presence during build-up in all phases. The young striker gave the team a wealth of options for how to play out.

Musiala and Laimer’s day out

Jamal Musiala and Konrad Laimer ran the game today, with the two players taking over the creative responsibilities in the middle. Laimer’s speed and ability to read the game was key to Bayern’s press and counter-press, often resulting in the team winning the ball back far up the field. Musiala was comfortable in tight spaces once again, including for his goal which was a simply brilliant piece of dribbling in the narrowest of alleys.

The kids shine again

While Bayern’s performance had its ups and downs, it must be said that the youngsters that came on towards the end of the game did an admirable job, despite not getting on the scoresheet. Frans Kratzig, Arijon Ibrahimovic, Paul Wanner, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Antonio Tikvic were all fantastic off the bench today. Pavlovic and Kratzig, especially, continue to show why Tuchel called them up to the first team.