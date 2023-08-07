 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Tottenham reject Bayern Munich’s “final offer” for Harry Kane, says David Ornstein

Well, this doesn’t look good.

By Ineednoname
Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

According to the extremely reliable David Ornstein, Tottenham Hotspur have rejected Bayern Munich’s latest bid of €100m plus add-ons for Harry Kane. Per German sources this was supposed to be the final offer made by the club, so reading between the lines you get the impression that the deal could be nearing collapse.

With less than a week left until both Spurs and Bayern resume their respective seasons, this setback makes securing Kane much more difficult unless Bayern Munich return with a much improved bid in the coming days.

At this point you have to ask, is it worth it?

Bayern Munich went as high as it dared, now that the bid has been knocked back down, it seems clear that Daniel Levy and Spurs have no intention of budging from their original asking price. At that level, it makes more sense to go for a young player like Osimhen than someone like Kane who’s nearing thirty.

Feels like Bayern should cut their losses and pull out of this one, it simply looks like it wasn’t meant to be.

