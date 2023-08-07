Breaking: Tottenham reject Bayern Munich’s “final offer” for Harry Kane, says David Ornstein

According to the extremely reliable David Ornstein, Tottenham Hotspur have rejected Bayern Munich’s latest bid of €100m plus add-ons for Harry Kane. Per German sources this was supposed to be the final offer made by the club, so reading between the lines you get the impression that the deal could be nearing collapse.

With less than a week left until both Spurs and Bayern resume their respective seasons, this setback makes securing Kane much more difficult unless Bayern Munich return with a much improved bid in the coming days.

Bayern Munich have seen latest offer for Harry Kane rejected by Tottenham. After proposals in June + July turned down #FCBayern were £25m short of #THFC valuation. Talks last week led to improved bid but that has now been knocked back too @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/R7zVBWjGez — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 7, 2023

At this point you have to ask, is it worth it?

Bayern Munich went as high as it dared, now that the bid has been knocked back down, it seems clear that Daniel Levy and Spurs have no intention of budging from their original asking price. At that level, it makes more sense to go for a young player like Osimhen than someone like Kane who’s nearing thirty.

Feels like Bayern should cut their losses and pull out of this one, it simply looks like it wasn’t meant to be.

Frustrated by this insane turn of events? Should Bayern just give up on the Kane transfer? We discussed that very thing in the latest episode of our podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

