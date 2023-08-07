Bayern Munich vs AS Monaco: Lineups are out! Joshua Kimmich left out, Laimer and Goretzka start!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Joshua Kimmich has been left out of the squad by Bayern Munich in order to rest him, meanwhile the rest of the team is more or less as expected.

So here we are. No Harry Kane, no Manuel Neuer, no Thomas Muller, but Bayern Munich have to figure out a way to keep marching on. With the DFL Supercup against RB Leipzig less than a week away, Thomas Tuchel will be hoping his team shows a solid account of itself in this game versus AS Monaco.

For certain players, such as Mathys Tel, Josip Stanisic, and the youngster Fraz Kratzig, this could be their last real chance to recommend themselves to the coach for actual starting minutes in the coming season. For others, it's another practice game as usual — a chance to regain rhythm after a long off season.

Let's see who's really up for this one.

Match Info

Location: Sportpark Unterhaching, Unterhaching, Germany

Time: 5:00 pm local time, 11:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

