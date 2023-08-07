Bayern Munich makes a final offer for Harry Kane — will this saga finally end?

Even Bayern Munich gets tired of bargaining; hence, they have decided to end this never-ending transfer saga by placing a final, yes, a final bid for Harry Kane. This last bid for Harry Kane is for no less than a 100 million euros plus add-ons.

Of course, Daniel Levy is yet to respond; in Miami on vacation, he would rather prolong this saga past the closing of the transfer deadline than respond. Bayern, it seems, is tired of playing the waiting game and would rather concentrate elsewhere. Kane would be a fabulous addition but there are others who can fill the gap up front in slightly different ways. Thomas Tuchel might just end up having to trust Mathys Tel in the event that a certain prolific striker contains to catch injuries like children catch a cold. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, hopefully, can regain some form of fitness if this Kane deal falls through.

On a more positive note, Kane has indicated that he is open to moving to Bayern in 2024, but, just like the rest of us, he would rather that it happens this year.

BFW Opinion: Considering Levy’s tactics throughout this entire saga, I really am believing day by day that these transfer negotiations will not move forward. Levy will keep delaying and rejecting till the transfer deadline. I think Bayern is taking the correct approach here; with less than a month till the transfer window closes, Bayern is better off cutting their loses than continuing to deal with Levy. Sometimes, things are as they are and as much as fans (and management) would have liked to see this deal happen, Levy would rather force Kane to stay than see a Tottenham hero ever fulfill his dreams by making the move to a truly historic institution.